Dubai Rain Havoc: Know What Caused The Heavy Rainfall - Cloud Seeding Or Climate Change? Here's What Experts Say

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Heavy rains lashed Dubai late on Monday night and continued on Tuesday, April 16, submerging its major highways and international airport.

The heavy rainfall prompted the UAE government to issue warnings urging employees to work from home and only leave“in cases of extreme necessity.” All federal employees have been asked to work remotely until Wednesday read: Dubai floods: 28 Indian flights cancelled; Emirates halts check-ins due to heavy rainfall. What we know so farThe wet spell resulted in the suspension of operations at the Dubai airport in the afternoon before resuming 25 minutes later. AP reported the city's meteorological data recorded a year and a half's worth of rain within a day was the trigger behind Dubai's heavy rainfall?The heavy showers that disrupted life in Dubai city were associated with a larger storm system traversing the Arabian Peninsula and moving across the Gulf of Oman, CNN reported read: Dubai Floods: Cars, runway submerged, Flydubai suspends flights, schools closed due to heavy rain | Watch videos hereHeavy rains were also

reported in neighbouring Oman and southeastern Iran. Recently, heavy rains in Oman caused severe flooding in the region, and resulted in the loss of 18 lives Otto, a leader in the field of assessing the role of climate change on specific extreme weather events, however, also attributed global warming as the trigger behind the unusual rainfall.A climatologist and Professor at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change, Otto said, \"It is highly likely that the deadly and destructive rain in Oman and Dubai was made heavier by human-caused climate change,\" AFP reported read: Dubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingA Bloomberg report attributed the heavy rains to cloud seeding, a process in which chemicals and tiny particles are implanted

into the atmosphere to coax more rain from clouds. The United Arab Emirates resorted to cloud seeding technique in 2002 in a bid to address water security issues quoted Specialist meteorologist Ahmed Habib as saying seeding planes carried out seven missions over the past two days, indicating that this could also be an immediate trigger.

