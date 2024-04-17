Erdogan holds Israel responsible for Iranian assault

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pointed the finger at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Iran's recent direct attack on Israel. Erdogan's televised remarks following a cabinet meeting in Ankara placed blame squarely on Netanyahu's leadership, attributing the escalating tensions to what he described as provocative actions by the Israeli government.



In Erdogan's view, the Israeli government's series of provocative moves since October 7 have contributed to escalating regional tensions. He specifically highlighted Israel's targeting of the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1, an incident that resulted in the deaths of seven high-ranking officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force. Erdogan condemned the attack as a violation of international law and the Vienna Convention, holding Netanyahu's administration accountable for the consequences.



The Turkish president underscored what he perceived as a double standard in the international response, criticizing Western countries for condemning Iran's retaliatory actions while showing leniency towards Israel's provocative behavior. Erdogan lamented the loss of Palestinian lives in Gaza, attributing the ongoing conflict to Israel's indiscriminate killings of tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians.



Erdogan's comments reflect a broader condemnation of Israel's actions in the region, emphasizing the need for accountability and a just resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.



As tensions continue to simmer, Erdogan's remarks signal Turkey's stance on the escalating hostilities and its call for international scrutiny of Israel's conduct in the region.

