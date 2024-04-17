(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Eternal Elegance: Casadei Unveils The Enchanting 2024 Bridal Collection







Casadei, the fashion brand famous for its footwear design, innovation and colour, has been a loyal ally for many years for all women on a very special day: their wedding day. Creative Director Cesare Casadei designs various models for brides, with precision and passion, so that they can then choose which style is best suited to their look for the big day.

The bridal footwear designs range from the elegant Geraldine Helen sandal, with a wide base, spool heel and satin bow, standing out for its elegance and attention to detail; to the Flora platform with a staggeringly high heel in milky-hued glitter and a fine strap; and the Emily slingback, characterized by a textured heel that reproduces jewellery-like grooves.

The bride's range is flanked by the bridesmaid collection: with varying heights and types of heels, and a range of pale pastel colors, Casadei is the perfect choice.