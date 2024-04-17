Jordanian Expats In Qatar Send Home $125 Mln In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Apr. 17 (Petra) -- Jordanians working in Qatar sent home approximately $125 million (JD88.6 million) in the first quarter of 2024, as reported on Wednesday by officials and representatives from Qatar-based exchange firms.This signifies a 4.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, during which remittances stood at around $120 million (JD85 million). Notably, there was a significant upsurge from the first quarter of 2022, when transfers amounted to around $110 million (JD78 million).Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) in Doha, they highlighted the ongoing growth in financial transfers from Jordanian workers, reflecting an increase in their numbers, which currently stands at approximately 75,000.Jordanian nationals engage in various commercial and economic sectors in Qatar, with a significant concentration in education and healthcare.The Qatari grant aimed at creating 20,000 job opportunities for Jordanian youth, was approved in two stages. Half of this initiative has already been implemented, providing around 10,000 jobs for Jordanians in Qatar's labor market by the end of 2022.