Jordan To Host Next Meeting Of Al-Quds Empowerment Fund Trustees

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 17 (Petra) - The upcoming meeting of Al-Quds Empowerment Fund trustees will be held in Jordan.This announcement was made during the participation of Khalil Hajj Tawfiq, President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, in the third meeting of the fund's trustees held in the capital, Manama. The meeting was chaired by Prince Turki Al Faisal.In a statement on Wednesday, Tawfiq emphasized that serving Jerusalem is an honor for all, noting Jordan's special fraternal and historical relationship with the holy city, rooted in the Hashemite guardianship over its sanctities.He highlighted the significant roles played by His Majesty King Abdullah II in defending the holy city and providing all possible support to stabilize its inhabitants on their land, as well as preserving it in the face of the Judaization practices carried out by the occupation authorities, and protecting the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.The "Al-Quds Empowerment Fund" was established by a decision of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development, to support Jerusalem and empower its residents economically and socially by financing empowerment and development projects and combating poverty.