21-Karat Gold Price Hits JD48 Per Gram In Local Market

Amman, April 17 (Petra) -- The current selling price of 21-karat gold, the favored choice among citizens in the local market, reached JD48 per gram on Wednesday in goldsmiths' shops, compared to a buying price of JD46.
As per the daily bulletin released by the General Association for Owners of Jewelry Shops, the selling price of one gram of 24-karat gold stood at JD55.30, while 18-karat gold was priced at JD42.90.
Trading in the global market commenced Monday morning with the yellow metal priced at $2,378 per ounce.
