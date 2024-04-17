21-Karat Gold Price Hits JD48 Per Gram In Local Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 17 (Petra) -- The current selling price of 21-karat gold, the favored choice among citizens in the local market, reached JD48 per gram on Wednesday in goldsmiths' shops, compared to a buying price of JD46.As per the daily bulletin released by the General Association for Owners of Jewelry Shops, the selling price of one gram of 24-karat gold stood at JD55.30, while 18-karat gold was priced at JD42.90.Trading in the global market commenced Monday morning with the yellow metal priced at $2,378 per ounce.