Introducing SKINDAM's Daily Barrier Repair Face Cream & Oat Moisturizer For Dry Skin

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Personal Touch Skincare, a one-stop shop for luxurious and affordable skincare solutions, is thrilled to launch Advanced daily moisturizer & barrier repair face cream, its innovative daily face cream specifically formulated for dry and compromised skin.

Combatting Dryness at the Source



Dry skin is a prevalent concern, often caused by a weakened skin barrier. This barrier, composed of natural oils and fats, shields our skin from environmental aggressors and prevents moisture loss. When compromised, it leads to excessive Trans-Epidermal Water Loss (TEWL), manifesting as flakiness, irritation, and redness.



calendula face moisturizer tackles dryness at its root by fortifying the skin barrier. This all-in-one cream combines powerful ingredients to deliver complete skin restoration and maintain optimal hydration.



Key Ingredients for Healthy Skin



ï¿1⁄2Ceramide 3: A hero ingredient that mimics natural ceramides, the building blocks of a healthy skin barrier. It helps retain moisture and promotes a smoother, plumper appearance.

ï¿1⁄2Tropical Refined Shea Butter: Luxuriously rich in fatty acids, shea butter deeply nourishes the skin, locking in moisture for long-lasting hydration.

ï¿1⁄2Oat Kernel Extract: Known for its calming and anti-inflammatory properties, oat extract soothes irritation, reduces redness, and provides gentle yet effective relief.

ï¿1⁄2Centella Asiatica Leaf Extract (Centella Asiatica): This botanical extract accelerates skin repair, stimulates collagen production, and promotes overall skin health.

ï¿1⁄2Calendula Extract: Soothing and anti-bacterial, calendula helps calm irritation and promotes faster healing.



Simple Routine, Remarkable Results



Oat face moisturizer is suitable for both men and women and integrates seamlessly into any skincare routine. To use, simply apply a pea-sized amount to your cleansed face, gently massaging it in until fully absorbed.



Personal Touch Skincare: More Than Just Products



Personal Touch Skincare believes in empowering individuals to achieve their personal best skin. Their philosophy extends beyond offering luxurious products; they provide a curated selection of effective solutions suitable for all skin types and budgets. Their entire line, including the new SKINDAM, incorporates high-quality Korean ingredients, renowned for their innovative and gentle approach to skincare.



Discover the Power of a Healthy Skin Barrier



"We are incredibly excited to introduce SKINDAM," says Ashish Jawa of Personal Touch Skincare. "Dry skin can be frustrating, but with a focus on barrier repair, you can achieve healthy, hydrated, and radiant skin. SKINDAM is designed to be a simple yet powerful daily essential for anyone experiencing dryness or compromised skin."

Pricing and Availability



SKINDAM is available for purchase online at



About Personal Touch Skincare



Personal Touch Skincare is your one-stop shop for all your skincare needs. They aim to offer luxurious and effective skincare solutions at accessible prices, using the best Korean ingredients. From cleansers and moisturizers to sun protection and hair growth serums, Personal Touch Skincare empowers individuals to achieve their healthiest, most radiant skin.



Contact:



Name: Ashish Jawa

Mail: ...

Number: 9289400002

Address: First Floor Plot No 2 100 Ft Road, Kh No. 385 Vill Ghitorni, New Delhi, Delhi - 110030

Website:



Company :-Personal Touch Skincare

User :- Ashish Jawa

Email :-...

Phone :-9289400002

Url :-