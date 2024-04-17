Nazaha Adds Financial Disclosure Data In Sahel App. - Spokesperson

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Suliman Ridha

KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- Sahel government application announced on Wednesday that Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has included a number of data relating to persons subject to the provisions of financial disclosure (Law No. 2 of 2016).

In a statement for KUNA, Sahel application spokesperson Yousif Kathem said that these data would only be shown to the people subjected to the provisions of financial disclosure in the application under the (Nazaha) button in the first page. (end)

