SINGAPORE - 17 April 2024 - Selva, a leading açaí supplier in Singapore, is excited to announce a new partnership with non-government organisation SOS Amazonia to replant native Amazonian trees in the region. With this move, the brand aims to support forest preservation efforts while raising public awareness on the role of açaí consumption in conserving the Amazon rainforest.

While some believe that aa harvesting leads to deforestation and loss of biodiversity, Selva's extensive research and collaboration with local communities prove otherwise. The consumption of forest fruits like aa berries not only helps preserves the rainforest's biodiversity but also provides local communities a steady stream of income, incentivising them to remain on their land and protect the forest against cattle ranchers. By announcing their partnership with SOS Amazonia, Selva hopes to highlight their commitment to sustainable harvesting methods, community-supported ecosystems, and Amazon rainforest conservation efforts. Additionally, Selva will be working with SOS Amazonia to restore areas negatively impacted by deforestation and illegal mining and extraction.

Incorporated in 2015, Selva specialises in supplying single-origin aa wholesale to Singapore and other countries in the Southeast Asian region, including Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, and Vietnam. Notably, Selva directly sources aa berries that are wild harvested: these fruits grow naturally in their native habitat, amidst other native trees like bacuri and bacaba, and are free from human interference.

Selva is a reliable and environmentally conscious aa supplier offering a range of halal-certified aa products, including organic aa sorbet, aa puree, aa soft serve, aa popsicles, and ready-to-eat aa in Singapore and other countries in the region. As a trusted aa supplier, Selva aims to introduce the finest South American forest aa to Asia through sustainable harvesting methods and community-supported ecosystems.

