US Navy Can't Hide Its Flagging Fleet

This month, Asia Times reported that the US amphibious warfare ship fleet faces a severe capability gap. Aging ships, long-range standoff weapons and indecision about fleet modernization have conspired to compromise America's forward presence and expeditionary warfare capabilities.

Artist's conception of the delayed Constellation-class frigate now under construction in Wisconsin. Photo: Naval Technology

US Marine Corps (USMC) officials have made public remarks about the number of in-service amphibious ships that are not operationally ready due to maintenance and repair work.

In that connection, the US Navy has proposed to decommission three Whidbey-class amphibious dock landing ships in its 2024 budget, citing their poor condition despite not reaching the end of their planned 40-year lifespan.

However, the US Navy is legally required to maintain a fleet of 31 amphibious warfare ships and cannot decommission older ships without replacements. As such, the navy has been unable to fully meet requests from regional combat commanders to maintain a forward presence or respond to contingencies.

Delays in the US carrier program, meanwhile, could further strain the overstretched US carrier fleet, opening gaps in US power projection capabilities.

This month, Asia Times noted that delays in the next Gerard R Ford supercarrier until September 2029 could further impact the US naval shipbuilding base, resulting in losses of hard-to-replace skilled manpower.

This delay could also affect the US nuclear submarine industrial base, as both share critical technologies such as nuclear propulsion.

Moreover, long carrier production gaps will shrink the US Navy's 11 already-overstretched carriers. The definite lifespan of their nuclear cores means the US Navy can only keep two out of an ideal three carriers forward-deployed indefinitely.

The US sea-based nuclear deterrent may also suffer due to delays in the US carrier program. The loss of nuclear-propulsion know-how, combined with other factors, may result in fewer nuclear ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) for strategic deterrence.

This month, Asia Times noted that the US might operate even fewer SSBNs due to a long-term disarmament policy, rising costs and improvements in anti-submarine sensor technology.

The long-term US nuclear disarmament policy means each new generation of SSBNs has 40% fewer ships than the previous one and that the high cost of deploying a few warheads on an expensive system may lead the US to operate just seven next-generation SSBNs by 2060.

The USS John Warner, a nuclear-powered submarine. Source: US Navy

While the US Navy has attempted to increase fleet numbers by reintroducing frigates into its force mix, it seems unlikely that a surge in production of these general-purpose warships can match China's fleet numbers.

In May 2023, Asia Times reported that the US plans to increase production of Constellation-class frigates from two ships at one shipyard per year to production at two shipyards. The US Navy initially committed to acquiring 20 ships but the desire to add a second shipyard could yield 40 more ships in the next ten years, with around 50 being the ideal number.

However, that may be a tall order given the numerical disparity between the US Navy and China's People's Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N), the world's largest in ship numbers.

With 370 ships as of October 2023 , the PLA-N fleet is expected to grow to 400 by 2025 and 440 by 2030 , making the US plan for 280 ships by 2027 and 363 ships by 2045 small in comparison.

China owes its naval shipbuilding prowess to its civil-military fusion strategy, which leverages its position as the world's largest shipbuilder into warship production.

Tellingly, most naval engagements throughout history have been won by superior fleet numbers and rarely by technological advantage .