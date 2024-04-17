Heatwave In India: Schools In Odisha To Remain Closed From April 18-20

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Odisha government on Wednesday issued an order, announcing the closure of all schools in the state from April 18 to 20 due to heatwave forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).In a press statement, the School and Mass Education Department said the government has decided to shut all schools including those run by the government, government-aided and private for three days in view of prevailing heatwave conditions and rise in day temperature in India: Telangana road transportation scales down bus operationsOdisha heatwaveAs per IMD's forecast, the temperature is expected to cross the 45 degrees Celsius mark in a few places in Odisha from April 18 to 20 town in Mayurbhanj district was the hottest place in the entire country on Tuesday with a temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, weather scientist Umashankar Das said update today: IMD issues heatwave alert in THESE states. Check forecastIn a bulletin, IMD's Bhubaneswar Centre said heatwave conditions would prevail at some places in the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, and Boudh on Wednesday and humid weather conditions would prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati, it said today: IMD issues Heat wave alert in Odisha, Telangana, 3 more statesBesides, he weather bureau updated that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema from Tuesday-Saturday; Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe on Tuesday-Wednesday; coastal areas of Gujarat from Tuesday-Thursday; Konkan and Goa during Thursday-Saturday warm night is very likely to prevail over Madhya Maharashtra during Tuesday-Thursday and over Odisha during Wednesday-Saturday is a condition of air temperature that becomes fatal to the human body when exposed heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for Hilly regions avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light colour, loose, cotton clothes, cover head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella

