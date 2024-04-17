UN Women reports over 10,000 women martyred in Gaza war

(MENAFN) UN Women released its latest Gender Alert on Gaza on Tuesday, revealing harrowing statistics about the impact of Israeli aggression on women in the region. According to the report, over 10,000 women have been martyred since the onset of the conflict, with an estimated 6,000 of them being mothers. This tragic toll has left a staggering 19,000 children orphaned, underscoring the profound humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.



During a press conference held in Geneva, UN Women emphasized that women who have survived the relentless Israeli bombardment and ground operations now find themselves displaced, widowed, and grappling with the specter of starvation. The differentiated impact of this conflict has disproportionately affected women, turning the war on Gaza into a war on women.



The dire situation in Gaza is further exacerbated by widespread hunger, with more than one million Palestinian women and girls facing catastrophic food shortages. Access to basic necessities such as food, safe drinking water, sanitation facilities, and adequate healthcare is severely limited, posing life-threatening risks to women and girls. The scarcity of clean water is particularly concerning for breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women, who require higher daily water and caloric intake. Additionally, the lack of access to sanitation facilities undermines women's ability to manage their menstrual hygiene with dignity and safety.



UN Women's Gender Alert serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for international action to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza and to ensure the protection and rights of women and girls in conflict-affected areas.

MENAFN17042024000045015839ID1108104491