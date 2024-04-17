Evotec Welcomes Aurélie Dalbiez As Chief People Officer

EQS-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hamburg, Germany, 17 April 2024:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced the appointment of Aurélie Dalbiez as the Company's new Chief People Officer (“CPO”), effective 15 June 2024. Aurélie will be joining Evotec's Management Board, bringing with her a wealth of experience and expertise in Human Resources leadership.



In her role as CPO, Aurélie will oversee the development and implementation of Evotec's people strategy, focusing on fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and belonging. With over 25 years of international people leadership experience, Aurélie has a proven track record of driving organisational transformation and fostering employee engagement.



Prior to joining Evotec, Aurélie served as the Chief Human Resources Officer (“CHRO”) at Corbion N.V., a global bio-based ingredients company headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. During her tenure at Corbion, she played a key role in shaping Corbion's culture, developing talent, and leading organisational change.



The creation of a Chief People Officer role in the Management Board underscores Evotec's commitment to investing in its people and fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment. Her leadership will be instrumental in driving Evotec's strategy and empowering employees to reach their full potential.



Dr Mario Polywka, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aurélie to the Evotec team. Her extensive experience and passion for people development make her the ideal candidate to lead our HR efforts as we continue to grow our impact in the life sciences industry."



Aurélie Dalbiez, Evotec's designated Chief People Officer, added: “I am very humbled to have been chosen as Evotec's Chief People Officer. I discovered Evotec as a company with incredibly smart and committed people who are passionate about the noble work they do every day. I am eager to become part of the Evotec family and devote my passion to nurturing, developing, and growing the Evotec talent.”





Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this“Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures” for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company's 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn .



This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“target,”“would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.



