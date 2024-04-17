EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Market Launch/Incoming Orders

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops TIMARIS STM Coating System for the Production of Micro-LEDs

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops TIMARIS STM Coating System for the Production of Micro-LEDs Kahl am Main, April 17, 2024

- SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has introduced a modular high-vacuum sputtering system of the type TIMARIS STM. The system offers significant progress in a specialized segment of semiconductor production: the manufacture of micro-LEDs. The first TIMARIS STM system has already been sold and delivered. Micro-LEDs are extremely small, self-illuminating semiconductor components that emit light when an electric current flows through them. Their small size, often in the micrometer range, distinguishes them from traditional LEDs and makes them particularly suitable for applications that require a high pixel density. The introduction of micro-LED technologies has revolutionized the display industry and continues to promise exciting developments in various application areas. In order to meet the growing market needs, the focus is now on optimizing manufacturing processes. High-precision techniques are required to enable efficient placement and alignment of the tiny micro-LEDs on a substrate. At the same time, controlling the crystal structure of the semiconductor material is crucial in order to maximize the overall performance of the LEDs. Due to the wide range of applications, production will have to meet industrial standards in the future. Cost-efficient production methods play a decisive role here. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES also demonstrates in this special segment of the semiconductor industry that it can meet the requirements individually and in a targeted manner with its experience and research and development. Dr. Stefan Rinck, CEO of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES, explains: "Our TIMARIS platform has a modular structure and can be equipped with various process and add-on modules for a wide range of requirements. Thanks to this flexibility, we are always addressing new areas of application with the system." Dr. Rinck continues: "We are currently working on other interesting projects in semiconductor technology, which we expect to complete soon." In the Semiconductor segment, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is active as a manufacturer of advanced vacuum coating systems for MRAM, thin-film heads, sensors, inductors, and other semiconductor applications and is involved as a partner in the development and production of the various components. Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in the Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets. The company's core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO2 pollution. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

