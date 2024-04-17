EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

wienerberger sets cornerstone for state-of-the-art concrete roof tile plant

17.04.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

wienerberger sets cornerstone for state-of-the-art concrete roof tile plant

The CO2-neutral plant in Hejőpapi, Hungary, will set new standards across Europe by using state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 solutions Investment strengthens regional industrial development and enables higher quality standards in production Vienna, April 17, 2024 – As the next step in its value-creating growth strategy, wienerberger is investing in the construction of a state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 production facility in Hejőpapi, Hungary, as a driving force for modern construction and sustainable living. In this facility, concrete roof tiles will be produced in a CO2-neutral and fully automated process, with human intervention only required for individual accessory solutions. In this way, wienerberger is consistently focusing on making work easier through innovation in the production area. The new plant also uses the most advanced digital technologies, for example to collect comprehensive data on the production process. This will enable rapid and targeted improvements in the ongoing production process in the future and thus an even higher quality standard overall. Following the setting of the cornerstone in April 2024, the start of production is scheduled for the second half of 2025. Hungary has served for wienerberger as a regional production center for several European countries since the 1990s. The new concrete roofing tile plant will expand wienerberger's product segment and further strengthen Hungary's role, as Hejőpapi is centrally located, and the new one-hectare outdoor digital warehouse is ideally suited for supplying surrounding markets. This investment thus promotes economic activity across borders and supports industrial development in the entire region. Regional value-creation through innovative production methods “It has always been wienerberger's ambition to improve people's quality of life and set new standards for the construction industry, and as the pacesetter in our industry, we also want to take full advantage of digitalization. The investment, which is one of the most significant industrial investments in Hungary, will continue this tradition, making this CO2-neutral plant one of the most modern concrete roof tiles and related accessories such as ridge tiles, verge and vent tiles factories in Europe, as well as an important milestone for the company and the industrial development of the region. Thanks to our innovative strength, we have already designed numerous Industry 4.0 solutions like the new facility in Hejőpapi that enable sustainable building construction and benefit our customers, employees, and shareholders, as well as the generations coming after us“, says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger. The new plant with its CO2-neutral production process combines sustainability with cost-effectiveness by saving and reusing valuable resources. Digital monitoring enables continuous adjustments for more efficient use of raw materials, and in line with the circular economy, used water is filtered and reused. In order to save additional emissions, wienerberger relies on the most advanced technology in production throughout Europe, including the use of heat pumps instead of natural gas to heat drying chambers and buildings. The largely export-oriented plant will start operations in 2025 with an annual capacity of three million square meters, the equivalent of more than 300 football pitches.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new buildings and renovations, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | ...



Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | ...

17.04.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Phone: +43 1 60 192-0 Fax: +43 1 60 192-10159 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000831706 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1881581



End of News EQS News Service