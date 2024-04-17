Diamond ICQ Investigates Motivations And Channels For Reselling Jewellery In The Hong Kong Diamond Market

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Optimising and Consolidating Business Structure to Promote Sustainable Circulation Patterns in the Pre-owned Diamond Jewellery Industry HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2024 - Diamond ICQ ("the Company") is one of Hong Kong's largest dedicated diamond stores, specialising in buying and selling various high-quality diamond jewellery. The Company is committed to providing diamond collectors with flexible solutions and channels to resell their jewellery and collections. Since its establishment, Diamond ICQ has gained industry recognition and a reputation at home and abroad.









A recent market research conducted by Diamond ICQ reveals that the global economic boost after the COVID-19 pandemic has fallen short of expectations in terms of speed and extent. Many jewellery owners are facing economic pressures and are seeking professional and reliable resale options to facilitate liquidity. Some sellers choose to resell jewellery due to financial considerations, while many collectors no longer feel certain pieces attached or meaningful to their current circumstances. Additionally, some owners also wish to raise funds and donate to charitable organisations by selling their family heirloom jewellery, expressing gratitude for past generations and giving back to society. Furthermore, there is a common demand for upgrading by trading in smaller diamond jewellery for larger ones. Diamond ICQ advocates and promotes the concept of sustainable circulation for diamond jewellery .



However, the current channels for diamond resale in Hong Kong are deficient. Large-scale international auction houses have high thresholds and transaction fees for diamond resale, and their processes typically require a long time to schedule queuing for vendue. Pawnshops, on the other hand, exercise particular caution regarding the risks associated with handling such items, meaning limited acceptance rates and categories. And those most accessible traditional jewellery stores, which used to offer buy-back services for their own products, have ceased doing so in recent years. This situation indicates "a thriving market without viable options" for reselling pre-owned diamond jewellery. In light of this, Diamond ICQ is actively optimising and consolidating its diamond jewellery resale business to gratify the market demand.



As the only dedicated pre-owned diamond jewellery store in Hong Kong, Diamond ICQ provides a one-stop service for buying, selling and consigning jewellery. Regardless of the size or certification status of the jewellery, the Company offers professional and fair valuation services, ensuring a smooth and efficient transaction process. With a top-notch team of experts and advanced equipment, Diamond ICQ can instantly authenticate diamonds and gemstones, and its online quotation service is fast and convenient. With the support of its substantial financial capabilities, the Company ensures that sellers receive immediate payment without worries afterwards. Diamond ICQ's diamond jewellery collection includes rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and pendants. In addition, they offer loose diamonds, gemstones (such as rubies, sapphires, emeralds, etc.), pearls, and jadeite. All diamonds and jewellery must undergo rigorous quality control and a comprehensive appraisal process, guaranteeing authenticity identification and competitive pricing.



Mr Lam, the spokesperson of Diamond ICQ, stated, "Diamond ICQ aims to provide a one-stop service for jewellery enthusiasts. We value transparency and customer interests, respecting the needs and privacy of every customer and providing the most professional advice. Whether it's valuation or transaction, Diamond ICQ is known for its integrity and reliability, having established a solid brand reputation and customer base. The Company emphasises the concept of sustainable business and is committed to protecting the environment, giving back to society, and ensuring ethical trade. We promote environmental conservation and actively drive the circulation of value in diamond jewellery. We firmly believe that a sustainable business strategy not only contributes to industry development but also provides customers with diversified choices and solutions."









