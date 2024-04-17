It's Makwana Vs Makwana In Ahmedabad West LS Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 17 (IANS) In the heart of Gujarat lies the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency, a reserved seat where two Makwanas are fighting for dominance.

The upcoming election spotlights candidates Dineshbhai Kodarbhai Makwana from the BJP and Bharat Makwana from the Congress, setting the stage for a closely watched contest. Both candidates filed their nomination forms on Tuesday.

Dineshbhai Kodarbhai Makwana, the BJP candidate, is deeply rooted in the local politics of Ahmedabad.

At 54, his resume boasts an association with the BJP spanning over 37 years. An advocate by profession, Dineshbhai hails from the Vankar community and has an educational background in Law (BA, LLB). His roles over the years, including Deputy Mayor and Chairman of the Legal Committee of the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC), have positioned him as a key spokesperson for the BJP in the Karnavati city unit.

On the other side, Bharat Makwana represents the Congress with a significant familial political heritage.

His father, Yogendra Makwana, was a notable figure in politics, serving as a Rajya Sabha member and a Union Minister during Congress-led governments. Bharat Makwana's mother, Shantaben, also left her mark as an MLA and minister in Gujarat. A former MLA himself from the Sojitra seat, he aims to leverage his deep political roots to challenge the BJP's stronghold.

Created following the 2008 delimitation, the Ahmedabad West constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes and includes diverse socio-economic segments.

This constituency encompasses seven Assembly segments: Ellisbridge, Amraiwadi, Dariapur, Jamalpur, Maninagar, Dani Limda, and Asarwa.

The Scheduled Caste population stands at 11.82 per cent, with Muslims making up approximately 13 per cent of the voter base, highlighting the diverse demographic mix.

Historically, BJP has dominated this seat with Dr Kirit Premjibhai Solanki winning in the previous elections, showcasing a strong voter base in this region. In 2019, the constituency saw a voter turnout of 60.37 per cent, with BJP's Dr Kirit Solanki securing a significant victory margin of 3,21,546 votes over the Congress' Raju Parmar.

The major electoral issues in Ahmedabad West range from economic development challenges to infrastructure needs and communal harmony. Given its economic significance, Ahmedabad's western region boasts both affluent areas like Vastrapur and Satellite and economically weaker sections, underscoring the need for balanced development policies.

Dineshbhai Makwana has deep ties with the local community and Bharat Makwana has a rich political lineage.