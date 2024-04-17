Iran's non-oil exports to Afghanistan exceed USD1.8B in 2023-2024

(MENAFN) An official at the Iranian Embassy in Afghanistan reported that Iran's non-oil exports to its neighboring country surpassed USD1.8 billion in the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, 2024. This figure marks a notable growth of 13.6 percent compared to the previous year. Iran’s Commercial Attaché in Afghanistan, Hossein Roustaei, disclosed that the country exported 3,414 tons of non-oil products valued at USD1.871 billion to Afghanistan during the said period.



Roustaei further highlighted a 28 percent increase in Iran’s annual non-oil exports to Afghanistan in terms of weight compared to the preceding year. He attributed this growth to various factors, including the enhancement of trade and business delegations, streamlining activities at border crossings, extending working hours at customs offices, conducting joint economic commission meetings between the two countries in Tehran, organizing business conferences in Kabul, Herat, Tehran, and Mashhad, as well as hosting an exhibition showcasing Iran's export potentials in Herat.



In terms of products, the main exports from Iran to Afghanistan during this period encompassed a wide range of commodities, including oil products, iron and steel ingots, natural gas, light and heavy hydrocarbons, iron, steel, foodstuff, various types of polyethylene, fresh fruits and vegetables, and cement.

MENAFN17042024000045015839ID1108104381