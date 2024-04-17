Iran, Russia near completion of Rasht-Astara railway agreement

(MENAFN) Tehran and Moscow are in the final stages of drafting a contract for the implementation of the agreement to construct the Rasht-Astara Railway. This development was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Russian Railways Sergey Pavlov and Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali. The focus of the meeting was on compiling the contract for the construction of the railway and exploring avenues for transportation development within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).



The discussions also delved into the bilateral cooperation regarding the construction of the Rasht-Astara Railway within the framework of the INSTC. The Deputy Minister of Russian Railways noted a significant increase in the transportation of containerized cargo from the eastern side of the INSTC through ‘Sarakhs’ and ‘Incheh boroun’ customs in the first quarter of the current year compared to the same period last year.



Additionally, talks are ongoing between Tehran and Moscow to establish the tariff for transporting chemical fertilizer and coal from Russia to Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and India. This agreement holds particular significance as both Iran and Russia are subject to severe Western sanctions.



The agreement signed on May 17 paved the way for the long-awaited construction of the Rasht-Astara Railway, spanning 162 km. This railway is a vital component of the INSTC, which integrates road, rail, and sea transportation to facilitate the movement of goods between Russia and India via Iran.

