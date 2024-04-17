Iran’s TEDPIX loses 4,998 points on Tuesday’s session closing

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, TEDPIX, the primary index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), experienced a significant decline of 4,998 points, settling at 2,201,908. This downturn occurred on the fourth day of the Iranian calendar week.



The Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) stands as one of the four prominent Iranian stock exchanges, holding significant importance within the country's financial landscape. The other three exchanges include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Majid Eshghi, the Head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), expressed determination to provide support to shareholders within the stock market, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



Addressing a gathering comprising economic operators from financial institutions, analysts, and capital market media, Eshghi stated: “Political, social, and economic debates have created some high expectations from the stock market.”



According to the news agency's report, the official acknowledged the complexity of the current market conditions, affirming the organization's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights of shareholders.



“The mistrust among the shareholders under the influence of various factors caused the creation of difficult conditions in the market, and now we need empathy given such a problem and to overcome these conditions,” he declared.



Eshghi also remarked that during periods when the capital market's conditions are less favorable, private sector companies may hesitate to offer their shares on the stock market, perceiving limited value in doing so.



However, he emphasized that past experiences have shown that the current market conditions are unsustainable in the long term.

