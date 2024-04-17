UN's special representative for Libya announces stepping down

(MENAFN) UN's Special Representative for Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, revealed on Tuesday that he has tendered his resignation to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.



Speaking to reporters at the UN, Bathily attributed his decision to the deteriorating situation in Libya, citing two primary reasons.



"The first one is lack of political will and good faith by two major Libyan actors who are comfortable with the current stalemate, which have been going on in Libya since 2011," he declared. The second reason is "the emerging international dynamic and regional dynamics."



Highlighting Libya's transformation into a "battleground," the envoy underscored the presence of external actors operating within the country.



He cautioned about Libya teetering on the edge of losing its sovereignty and emphasized the UN's ongoing efforts to prevent such a scenario. However, he lamented that the endeavors of external actors are undermining the UN's initiatives.



Bathily highlighted the substantial role of the Security Council, stating: "The Security Council should take responsibility because it is the Security Council in 2011 decided to intervene in Libya. And up until now, instead of the situation improving, it is worsening in spite of all the efforts, lack of coordination of member states."



Bathily referenced the current circumstances and remarked that under the prevailing conditions, it is not feasible for the UN to effectively pursue a solution.



"I did tender my resignation to the secretary general ... it's up to the secretary general to draw the conclusions," he continued.

