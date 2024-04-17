'Virat Kohli Is My Inspiration, Appreciate His Never-Give-Up Attitude': UPSC Topper Ananya Reddy (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the world of competitive examinations, where perseverance and resilience are paramount, Ananya Reddy has emerged as a shining example of determination. The recent announcement of the Civil Services Exam 2023 results saw her securing an impressive All India Rank 3, a testament to her hard work and dedication.

Following the footsteps of Aditya Srivastava, who clinched the top spot, and Animesh Pradhan securing the second position, Ananya Reddy's achievement has not only brought her personal glory but also inspired many aspirants across the country. However, what sets her apart is not just her academic prowess but also the source of her inspiration – none other than the cricketing maestro, Virat Kohli.

In a candid interview, Ananya Reddy opened up about her admiration for the former Indian cricket team captain. "Virat Kohli is my favourite player. The kind of inspiration and never give up attitude he has and the discipline. Whatever the results are, we must continue doing our work. That is something which is a major takeaway from Virat Kohli. He's inspiring," she shared.

It's evident that Ananya Reddy not only idolizes Kohli for his exceptional cricketing skills but also for his relentless drive to excel and his unwavering commitment to his craft. For her, Kohli's journey embodies the essence of perseverance and the spirit of never backing down in the face of challenges – a philosophy that she has embraced wholeheartedly in her pursuit of success.

Ananya's journey to success wasn't easy. She dedicated countless hours to her studies, adhering to a rigorous schedule of 12 to 14 hours of daily preparation. Choosing Anthropology as her optional subject for the Civil Services Exam, despite her background in Geography, reflects her willingness to step out of her comfort zone and explore new horizons. While she sought guidance for Anthropology through coaching classes, Ananya relied on self-study for other subjects, showcasing her independence and resourcefulness.

Beyond her academic endeavors, Ananya Reddy's motivation to pursue the UPSC Civil Services Exam stems from her desire to serve society. It's this sense of duty and her unwavering commitment to making a positive impact that truly distinguishes her as a role model for aspiring civil servants.

“Since my childhood I always wanted to serve the society. So, I took up civil services. In fact, I am first in my family to get into civil services,” said Reddy, who belongs to Mahbubnagar district, Telangana.

As Ananya Reddy embarks on this new chapter of her life, her journey stands as a testament to the power of inspiration and the transformative impact of determination. Drawing strength from her idol, Virat Kohli, she has demonstrated that with the right mindset and perseverance, nothing is beyond reach. Indeed, Ananya Reddy's story is not just one of academic achievement but also of unwavering resolve and the indomitable spirit of chasing one's dreams against all odds.