Yearly consumer inflation in Canada stands at 2.9 percent in March

(MENAFN) Canada's consumer inflation for the month of March stood at 2.9 percent on an annual basis, according to the country's statistical authority's announcement on Tuesday. This marks a slight uptick from the 2.8 percent year-on-year increase reported in February.



However, it's worth noting that this figure represents a notable deceleration compared to the 8.1 percent annual gain observed in June 2022, which marked the highest level of inflation in 39 years.



"Gasoline prices contributed the most to the year-over-year headline acceleration, as prices at the pump rose faster in March compared with February," Statistics Canada stated in a release.



"Shelter prices continued to apply upward pressure in March, with the mortgage interest cost and rent indexes contributing the most to the year-over-year gain in the all-items CPI," it further mentioned.



According to Statistics Canada, shelter prices saw a year-on-year increase of 6.5 percent in March, matching the growth rate observed in February.



"The mortgage interest cost index rose 25.4 percent on a year-over-year basis in March, following a 26.3 percent increase in February," it stated. "Rent prices continued to climb in March, rising 8.5 percent year over year, following an 8.2 percent increase in February."



The agency reported that gasoline prices experienced a 4.5 percent year-on-year increase in March, a notable rise from the 0.8 percent gain observed in February.



"Higher global prices for crude oil stemmed from supply concerns amid geopolitical conflict and continued voluntary production cuts, leading to higher prices at the pump," the release noted.



In March, the consumer price index showed a monthly increase of 0.6 percent, up from the 0.3 percent gain recorded in February.

