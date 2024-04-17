Biden, first lady report federal adjusted gross income of USD619,976 in 2023 tax return

(MENAFN) In their joint federal income tax return for 2023, which was filed this month, US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden reported a federal adjusted gross income of USD619,976, as confirmed by a statement from the White House released late Monday.



With an effective federal income tax rate of 23.7 percent, the couple paid a total of USD146,629 in federal income taxes, according to the statement.



Additionally, the president and first lady disclosed their income tax return for the state of Delaware, where they claim residence. They reported paying USD30,908 in Delaware income tax.



Furthermore, the first lady released her income tax return for the state of Virginia, revealing that she paid USD3,549 in Virginia income tax.



"The President and First Lady also reported contributions of USD20,477 to 17 different charities. Among those gifts to charity was a USD5,000-contribution to the Beau Biden Foundation, a public charity dedicated to ensuring that all children are free from the threat of abuse," the statement noted, indicating an organization named after the eldest son of the first couple, who passed away from brain cancer in 2015.



"President Biden believes that all occupants of the Oval Office should be open and honest with the American people, and that the longstanding tradition of annually releasing presidential tax returns should continue unbroken," it further mentioned.



During his tenure at the White House, former President Donald Trump broke with tradition by declining to release his tax returns. As he seeks to defeat Biden in the upcoming fall and regain the presidency, Trump has remained steadfast in his decision to withhold his most recent tax filing.

MENAFN17042024000045015839ID1108104313