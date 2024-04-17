IMF boosts 2024 global economic growth forecast to 3.2 percent in April report

(MENAFN) In its World Economic Outlook April report released on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its global economic growth forecast for 2024 to 3.2 percent, representing an upward revision of 0.1 percentage point from its earlier estimate in January.



Furthermore, the IMF anticipates that advanced economies will experience expansion of 1.7 percent this year. This projection reflects a 0.2 percentage point increase from the January estimate of 1.5 percent.



"The pace of expansion is low by historical standards, owing to both near-term factors, such as still-high borrowing costs and withdrawal of fiscal support, and longer-term effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; weak growth in productivity; and increasing geoeconomic fragmentation," the report noted.



The financial agency reports that the latest forecast for global economic growth five years from now stands at 3.1 percent, marking its lowest level in decades.



The IMF cautioned that "geoeconomic fragmentation could intensify with higher barriers to the flow of goods, capital, and people implying a supply-side slowdown."



In the realm of advanced economies, the United States is anticipated to witness robust growth, with its forecast for 2024 revised upwards to 2.7 percent, representing a notable increase of 0.6 percentage points from the previous estimate of 2.1 percent.



Conversely, the euro area's growth outlook has been adjusted downwards to 0.8 percent, down from the earlier projection of 0.9 percent. This revision is reflected in the revised growth estimates for key eurozone economies like Germany and France, with both countries expected to experience growth rates of 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent respectively for the current year, down by 0.3 percentage points each.



In emerging market and developing economies, the growth forecast has been slightly upgraded to 4.2 percent from 4.1 percent, indicating a positive outlook for this segment of the global economy.



While China's growth forecast for 2024 remains unchanged at 4.6 percent, India's estimate has been revised upwards by 0.3 percentage points to 6.8 percent, signaling improved prospects for economic expansion. Additionally, Russia's growth forecast has been adjusted upwards by 0.6 percentage points to 3.2 percent, reflecting a more optimistic outlook for the Russian economy.

