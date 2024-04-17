China's economy exceeds outlooks in Q1, maintained by political measures

(MENAFN) Official data reveals that China's economy outpaced expectations in the first quarter of the year, providing a welcomed boost to officials grappling with challenges in the real estate sector and mounting local government debt. In response to these concerns, the government implemented a series of fiscal and monetary policies aimed at bolstering growth, particularly in light of a 2024 GDP growth target set at around 5 percent, deemed ambitious by analysts.



The latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics indicate a GDP growth of 5.3 percent year-on-year for the January-March period, surpassing the 4.6 percent growth forecasted by analysts in a Reuters poll. This growth also marginally exceeded the 5.2 percent expansion recorded in the previous quarter of 2023. Sheng Lien, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, attributed this positive momentum to the effectiveness of government measures, noting that they are beginning to yield results.



While the quarterly growth rate remains a considerable achievement compared to many major economies worldwide, it also marks the lowest growth rate for China since 1990, excluding the period impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, the performance underscores China's resilience and ongoing efforts to navigate economic challenges while maintaining momentum for growth.

MENAFN17042024000045015682ID1108104310