Dow Jones aims for rebound after longest losing streak since June

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average made a positive start, aiming to bounce back from its longest losing streak since last June. The blue-chip index climbed by 112 points, equivalent to 0.3 percent, reaching 37,847 at 9:42 a.m. EDT (1342 GMT). This uptick followed six consecutive days of losses, during which the index shed 248 points, or 0.65 percent.



In contrast, the broader market indicators showed mixed performance early in the trading session. The S&P 500 index declined by 10 points, or 0.2 percent, reaching 5,051, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 34 points, or 0.22 percent, reaching 15,850.



Investor sentiment, as measured by the VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, edged slightly higher, rising by 0.36 percent to 19.36. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note increased by 1.1 percent, reaching 4.681 percent.



In the currency markets, the US dollar index saw a marginal uptick of 0.04 percent, reaching 106.25, while the euro strengthened by 0.15 percent, trading at USD1.0638 against the greenback.



Precious metals experienced declines, with gold losing 0.37 percent to USD2,374 per ounce and silver witnessing a sharper drop of 2.33 percent, falling to USD28.20 per ounce.



Oil prices displayed mixed movements, with the global benchmark Brent crude trimming by 0.1 percent to USD90.02 per barrel, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose by 0.08 percent to USD85.48 per barrel.

MENAFN17042024000045015839ID1108104309