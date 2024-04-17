Morgan Stanley reports positive financial performance for Q1

(MENAFN) Morgan Stanley reported positive financial performance for the first quarter of this year, as indicated in a financial results statement released on Tuesday.



The US-based multinational investment bank and financial services holding company disclosed net earnings applicable to main shareholders amounting to USD3.41 billion during the January-March period. This figure represented a notable increase of 14.4 percent compared to USD2.98 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year.



Additionally, the company's total revenue experienced growth, rising by almost 4.3 percent to reach USD15.14 billion, up from USD14.52 billion reported in the same period a year ago. These figures underscore Morgan Stanley's continued financial resilience and its ability to navigate market dynamics effectively.



"As a result of strong net new asset growth, the Firm has reached USD7 trillion of client assets across Wealth and Investment Management," CEO Ted Pick stated in the release.



At 10:16 a.m. EDT (1416 GMT), the stock price of the bank surged by 3.87 percent to USD90.36 on the New York Stock Exchange, up from its previous closing price of USD86.99.



This notable increase in share price reflects the positive market reaction to Morgan Stanley's strong financial performance reported in the first quarter of the year. Investors are evidently responding favorably to the bank's robust earnings and revenue growth, contributing to the upward momentum in its stock price.

