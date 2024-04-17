Cryptocurrency market capitalization drops 4.5 percent amid Iran-Israel conflict concerns

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the collective market capitalization of cryptocurrencies experienced a notable decline of 4.5 percent, attributed partly to investor concerns surrounding the intensification of Iran's conflict with Israel.



According to data from CoinMarketCap, a leading digital asset price-tracking website, the total market value stood at USD2.29 trillion as of 10:20 a.m. EDT.



Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, witnessed a substantial drop of almost 3.9 percent, reaching USD62,960. This decline marked a return to levels below USD62,000, a trend that initially emerged following Saturday's events.



During the aforementioned attack initiated by Iran in response to the April 1 incident at the Iranian Consulate in Syria, Bitcoin's price dipped sharply to a low of USD60,725. The conflict escalation has heightened market volatility and contributed to the ongoing fluctuations in Bitcoin's value.



Ethereum, the leading alternative cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also experienced a decline, dropping 3.7 percent to USD3,074 by 10:23 a.m. EDT.



In addition to these major cryptocurrencies, several altcoins faced significant downward pressure, with some experiencing daily price drops of up to 16 percent. This widespread downturn reflects the heightened uncertainty and risk aversion among investors amidst geopolitical tensions and their potential implications for the cryptocurrency market.

