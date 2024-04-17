Turkish main stock ends Tuesday’s trading session 1.36 percent lower

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkey's primary stock index, the Borsa Istanbul BIST 100, witnessed a decline as it closed at 9,548.09 points, marking a decrease of 1.36 percent from the previous day's closing level. This drop amounted to a reduction of 131.71 points compared to Monday's closing figure of 9,679.80 points, reflecting a downward trend in market sentiment.



Despite the downturn, the total market capitalization of the BIST 100 remained substantial, reaching approximately 8.2 trillion Turkish liras (USD252.3 billion) by the end of the trading session. Notably, the daily trading volume stood at a noteworthy 101 billion Turkish liras (USD3.13 billion), indicating significant activity within the Turkish stock market.



In the commodities market, the price of gold maintained its strength, with an ounce of gold valued at USD2,401.85. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices remained elevated, trading at around USD90.15 per barrel as of 6:14 p.m. local time (1514 GMT), reflecting ongoing concerns about global supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions.



Turning to currency exchange rates, the US dollar was valued at 32.4905 Turkish liras, while the euro stood at 34.5925 Turkish liras. Additionally, the British pound traded at 40.4218 Turkish liras, underscoring the continued dynamics in currency markets amidst economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

