Bitcoin's price struggles to rebound following Iran's attack on Israel

(MENAFN) Following Iran's attack on Israel, Bitcoin struggled to regain its footing, with the world's largest cryptocurrency trading at approximately USD64,000 on Monday. This price level remained relatively stable at 1759 GMT after experiencing a sharp decline of nearly 4.8 percent on Saturday, according to data from CoinMarketCap, a leading digital asset price-tracking website.



Bitcoin's price had dipped to as low as USD60,725 on Saturday amidst the turmoil sparked by Iran's barrage of drones and missiles targeting Israel. The attack was in retaliation for the April 1 assault on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Syria, which resulted in the deaths of at least 13 individuals, including seven military advisers.



Since reaching its record high of USD73,721 on March 14, Bitcoin has witnessed a decline of 13.2 percent in value, wiping out all gains made since March 24. Conversely, Ethereum, the largest altcoin by market capitalization, experienced a 1.4 percent increase, trading at USD3,113 at 1759 GMT.



Despite Bitcoin's recent struggles, the overall value of the cryptocurrency market saw a slight uptick of 0.88 percent, reaching USD2.33 trillion. Bitcoin's dominance in the crypto market stood at 54.1 percent, with Ethereum's dominance at 16.1 percent, reflecting the ongoing dynamics within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

