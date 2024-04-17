Industrial output in US surges 0.4 percent in March

(MENAFN) In March, industrial output in the United States saw a modest increase of 0.4 percent compared to the previous month, as reported by data released by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday. This figure aligned with market expectations, with February's data also revised upward to show a gain of 0.4 percent, an improvement from the previously reported 0.1 percent increase.



However, on an annual basis, industrial production for the first quarter of the year declined by 1.8 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Fed's figures. Despite the month-to-month uptick, this broader perspective suggests ongoing challenges within the industrial sector.



Within the manufacturing sector specifically, output experienced a 0.5 percent increase in March compared to February, driven notably by a substantial 3.1 percent gain in motor vehicles and parts production, as highlighted by the Federal Reserve. February's manufacturing output was also revised upward, reflecting an increase of 1.2 percent rather than the previously reported 0.8 percent gain.



Capacity utilization, a key indicator reflecting overall economic growth and demand, stood at 78.4 percent in March. While this figure was slightly below market estimates of 78.5 percent, it did show a slight improvement from the revised down figure of 78.2 percent recorded in February. These metrics collectively provide insight into the trajectory of the industrial sector and its broader implications for the economy.

