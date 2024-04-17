U.S. maintain efforts aimed at hampering Chinese chip industry

(MENAFN) The ongoing "chip war" between the United States and China, which commenced towards the end of 2022, persists with heightened intensity as the US intensifies its efforts to curb the development of the Chinese chip industry. The confrontation reached a new level of severity in October 2022, when the US imposed stringent controls on the export of "ultra-advanced" chips to Chinese companies. This was followed by a subsequent decision in October 2023, barring the export of older American chip manufacturing equipment to China. Moreover, the US extended its influence by pressuring Dutch and Japanese companies, who produce chip manufacturing machinery, into refraining from selling such equipment to China, under the threat of sanctions.



However, recent developments indicate that Washington's actions were not solely aimed at impeding the progress of the Chinese chip industry; rather, they signify a broader objective of completely stifling any potential for China to enhance its indigenous chip manufacturing capabilities. In a significant move, the United States dispatched a delegation, led by Alan Esteves, the Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, to the Netherlands. The primary objective of this delegation was to urge Dutch authorities to compel local companies, particularly ASML, a prominent chip manufacturing machinery supplier, to cease providing maintenance services for chip manufacturing machines that were previously sold to China, prior to the implementation of US export controls.



This latest maneuver by the US underscores a strategic escalation in its campaign against the Chinese chip industry. By targeting maintenance services for existing chip manufacturing machinery in China, the US aims to further impede the country's efforts to bolster its semiconductor capabilities. The implication is clear: the US is employing a multi-faceted approach, encompassing export controls, diplomatic pressure, and leveraging its influence over key players in the global supply chain, to assert dominance and limit China's technological advancement in the crucial semiconductor sector.



The ramifications of these actions extend beyond the realm of bilateral relations, reverberating across the global tech landscape. As tensions persist and the "chip war" escalates, the implications for technological innovation, supply chain dynamics, and geopolitical stability remain significant. The developments underscore the complexity and far-reaching consequences of the ongoing rivalry between the world's two largest economies in the realm of semiconductor technology.

MENAFN17042024000045015682ID1108104281