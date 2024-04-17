Construction Of Askeran Highway Started

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Agency of Azerbaijan Highways has started theconstruction of Askeran highway, Azernews reports,citing the agency.

The agency noted that the 18-km long highway connecting the 40thkilometer of the Barda-Aghdam highway with Asgaran settlement (thering road of Aghdam city) is being built under the II technicallevel, taking into account the development plan of Garabagh.

Currently, earthworks are being carried out on the highway, using special techniques, the removal of unsuitable soil, thewidening of the road and its profiling are being carried out. Forthis purpose, the required number of forces were involved in theconstruction site.

In order to ensure the channel of water according to the projectalong the newly constructed road, the construction ofdifferent-sized culverts, water crossings, as well as reservepassages for underground and communication lines, where necessary,is underway.

Completion of the construction of the highway will allow driversand passengers who want to go to the cities of Khankendi, Shushaand Lachin from the direction of Barda, without entering the cityof Aghdam, using this ring road to continue their movement quicklyand safely.

Asgaran highway is considered one of the road infrastructureprojects implemented in the territory of Garabagh and EasternZangezur economic regions and will play an important role in thesocio-economic development of our territories liberated fromoccupation.