Russian Army Lost More Than 456,000 Soldiers In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 17, 2024 amount to about 456,050 invaders, including another 710 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,193 enemy tanks (+4 in the past day), 13,827 armored combat vehicles (+18), 11,624 artillery systems (+15), 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 760 air defense systems (+1), 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 9,279 unmanned aerial vehicles (+2), 2,093 cruise missiles (+1), 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 15,587 motor vehicles (+24), and 1,910 (+2) special equipment units.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched strikes on six Russian manpower clusters and two command posts. Missile units struck one enemy manpower cluster.