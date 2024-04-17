Iran pledges to discipline ‘evil Zionist regime’

(MENAFN) In a resolute declaration of defiance, the Iranian leadership has reaffirmed its commitment to punishing Israel for what it perceives as aggression against its sovereign interests. Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, reiterated this stance in a recently reposted address, condemning Israel for its alleged attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier in the month.



The attack resulted in the deaths of several Iranian officers, prompting Khamenei to vow retribution against the "evil Zionist regime."



The address, widely circulated across Iranian government channels on social media, underscored Iran's determination to hold Israel accountable for its actions. Khamenei characterized the attack on the Iranian consulate as an assault on Iran itself, emphasizing the sanctity of diplomatic premises as extensions of sovereign territory.



In response to the perceived aggression, Iran launched a barrage of drones towards Israel, escalating tensions in the region. Reports indicate that United States officials have estimated up to 500 drones and missiles being deployed from various locations, including Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, targeting Israeli territory over the weekend.



In a corresponding diplomatic move, Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations issued a statement asserting the legitimacy of its military action under the United Nations Charter's provisions on self-defense. The statement emphasized Iran's sovereignty and the exclusivity of the conflict between Tehran and West Jerusalem, urging the United States to refrain from involvement.



As the situation intensifies, the international community remains on edge, monitoring developments and urging restraint to prevent further escalation. Iran's unequivocal stance and military actions against Israel signal a dangerous escalation in the longstanding tensions between the two nations, with implications for regional stability and international security.

