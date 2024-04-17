Two Killed, 4 Injured In Pussellawa Accident

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Two people, including a child, were killed and 4 others sustained injuries following an accident in Pussellawa.

The Police said that a van veered off the road and toppled down a precipice in Helboda, Pussellawa on Sunday.

A two-year-old boy and his 70-year-old grandfather were killed in the accident.

Four others who were in the van sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital. (Colombo Gazette)