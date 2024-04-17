Two Killed, 4 Injured In Pussellawa Accident

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Two people, including a child, were killed and 4 others sustained injuries following an accident in Pussellawa.
The Police said that a van veered off the road and toppled down a precipice in Helboda, Pussellawa on Sunday.
A two-year-old boy and his 70-year-old grandfather were killed in the accident.
Four others who were in the van sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN17042024000190011042ID1108104001
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.