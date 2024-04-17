Wijeyadasa Not Ruling Out Contesting Presidential Polls

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has not ruled out contesting the presidential polls.

Rajapakshe said that he has been invited by a group of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members and religious leaders to contest to be the next President.

The Justice Minister said that he will carefully consider the invitation and decide soon.

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe is the Justice Minister in the current cabinet of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Wickremesinghe is expected to contest the presidential polls.