AIM Startup Workshop to Prepare Participants for 2024 AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Strategic) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 16 April, 2024: As anticipation builds for the highly anticipated AIM Congress 2024, AIM Startup, in collaboration with Bloom, announces an exclusive workshop tailored to empower visionary tech entrepreneurs to seize the full potential of this premier global investment platform.

AIM Congress, scheduled for May 7-9, 2024, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, is poised to convene industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs from around the world under the theme, "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development."

AIM Startup, a cornerstone initiative of AIM Congress, is dedicated to nurturing and propelling groundbreaking tech startups through its M.I.N.E. framework: offering Mentorship, Investment, Networking, and Exposure.

The startup competition attracted participants from 53 countries around the world, all looking to attract investment, expand into new markets, or establish business and investment relationships in those countries, notably China, Latin America, many African countries, and others. It provides a perfect platform for participants to showcase their innovations and a chance to win cash prizes totaling up to $60,000.

AIM Startup, in partnership with Bloom, which helps individuals, enterprises, and accelerators boost their impact and growth through tools and programs, is offering participating startups an exclusive opportunity to refine their pitches and enhance their readiness for the event through a two-step process.

First, the startups are invited to complete a short assessment on the Bloom platform, enabling them to reflect on their preparedness for AIM Congress and prioritize key focus areas to maximize their experience.

Second, the participating startups will join a dynamic 2-hour workshop on Thursday, April 18, 2024, designed to address their top priority preparation items, provide constructive feedback, and facilitate connections with fellow entrepreneurs.

AIM Congress is an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, and is organized with the support of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as lead partner. It is dedicated to empowering the world's economy by facilitating effective promotion strategies and fostering opportunities for economic productivity and expansion. As a world’s leading investment platform, AIM Congress serves as a catalyst for positive transformation, bringing together global leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to drive economic growth and prosperity.





