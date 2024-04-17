UAE Maritime Week announces its steering committee for 2025

(MENAFN- SeaScope ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Tuesday_ 16th of April 2024: The UAE maritime industry’s top stakeholders have joined forces to collaborate and ensure the success of the next UAE Maritime Week - held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure - taking place from 5-9 May 2025.



Chaired by H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Maritime Week committee members will provide guidance on the overall themes of the Week and suggest important initiatives that could support the growth of the industry - which is already worth over AED 129 billion, making it a massive contributor to the national economy.



Committee members will also act as ambassadors for the Week, promoting its benefits to the wider community, encouraging local and regional leaders to support its initiatives, and positioning the Week as the knowledge hub for the sector.



Crucially, the UAE Maritime Week will bring together the region’s maritime sector through a series of events for valuable business opportunities, and to spearhead revolutionary initiatives to secure the future of the industry. The flagship conference and exhibition of the Week, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, brought nearly 8000 attendees to the event - a growth of 190% on 2023 - from 94 countries.





Facilitating strategic decisions



Speaking on the capabilities of the steering committee, H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said: “Over the years of our existence, we have grown significantly to be placed as one of the leading maritime hubs around the world. Our state-of-the-art infrastructure, quick adoption of advanced digital solutions, and strategic location at the crossroads of international trade routes, have played a vital role in the recognition we have today. However, what has truly enabled us to continue our progress despite the several challenges we faced in the past couple of years, are the unique strengths of the 27,000+ maritime companies that operate in the UAE.”



“The UAE Maritime Week has played a vital role in connecting these organisations through an unparalleled networking platform. The Week identifies and tackles the biggest issues facing the sector. It is necessary that the Week’s approach towards solving these pressing concerns is supported through the expertise and insights of regional industry experts such as this committee. By setting up a steering committee for the Week, we will be able to successfully meet the objectives of the events taking place during the Week, and oversee strategic decisions leading to the growth of the sector in the region,” H.E. Eng. Al Malek added.





Catering to local and regional industry needs



Dr.Aysha AlBusmait, IMO Goodwell Ambasssador to UAE, said: “As stakeholders of the UAE’s maritime sector, we truly understand the needs of the industry here, and the biggest potential roadblocks to our progress. As members of the steering committee, we will be able to properly assist the organisers of the Week in preparing the ideal agenda, and launching the most beneficial initiatives to catalyse the growth of the local and regional sector.”



“Our industry is worth over AED 129 billion, making it a massive contributor to the national economy. While our achievements are simply commendable, leading to our re-election to the IMO Executive Council under Category (B); it is necessary that we remain committed to our efforts in cementing the UAE as a leading global maritime hub. Through the UAE Maritime Week and its advanced capabilities in reuniting the sector, we will be able to stride closer towards achieving this goal,” She added.



Chris Morley, Group Director, Seatrade Maritime said: “The way in which the UAE Maritime Week has grown over the years and improved its offering for the regional shipping sector is really impressive. The themes we have focused on, the issues we have solved, and the progress we have been able to facilitate is a tremendous achievement. The steering committee will be a driving force behind action and results from the various initiatives taking place during the Week and as an organiser committed to this industry for more than five decades, it’s vital that we support the delivery of outcomes not just events”







