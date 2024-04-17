SCCI to honour winners of Sharjah Excellence Award 2023 tomorrow

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, April 16, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will hold its annual ceremony to announce the winners of the Sharjah Excellence Award 2023 tomorrow evening, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS).

Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the event will honour the winning institutions and businesses across all eight categories of the award.

More than 98 economic establishments participated in SEA’s 2023 edition, including Gulf-based companies and economic entities vying for the Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award and Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award.

Out of these entities, the nominations of 44 economic establishments have been accepted, after fulfilling the award's criteria and standards. The selection is based on the results and outcomes of arbitrations alongside field and documentary evaluations conducted in line with the best global practices and the highest standards of transparency and objectivity.

The Sharjah Excellence Award program consists of eight categories: Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award, Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, Sharjah Excellence Award, Sharjah Small & Medium Enterprises Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, Sharjah Social Responsibility Award, Sharjah Best Security Standards Award, and Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award.

The ceremony will also honour members of the jury committee comprising prominent economic figures and personalities in the UAE, as well as strategic partners and sponsors, in recognition of their distinguished role and contributions in supporting the award throughout its phases.

The event will be attended by a number of officials, diplomats, and representatives of Gulf chambers of commerce and industry, as well as a group of economic figures, award partners, and event sponsors. A crowd of private sector companies’ representatives, businessmen, and media personnel will also be present in the winners' announcement ceremony.

An initiative of SCCI, the Sharjah Excellence Award aims at promoting institutional governance and encouraging the adoption of quality standards and corporate excellence.

The award also seeks to develop competitive capabilities and foster an investment-friendly environment for the Emirati and Gulf business community, enabling businesses to leverage the values of quality, leadership, and innovation to enhance their performance, bolster commercial and industrial business growth, and cultivate a sustainable economy.





