Samsung Introduces Latest Home Appliance Lineup featuring Enhanced Connectivity and AI Capabilities at the ‘Welcome to BESPOKE AI’ Global Launch Event

Amman, Jordan– April 16, 2024 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. showcased its latest home appliance lineup at the press conference held in the global launch event, 'Welcome to 'BESPOKE AI', which took place in three locations – Seoul, Paris, and New York City. Samsung shared its vision for how connectivity amongst them can improve the overall experience at home and how artificial intelligence (AI) enhances the performance of appliances.



Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, kicked off the marathon of events by opening the media event at the Seoul ‘Welcome to BESPOKE AI’ by describing how Samsung home appliances not only perform well with the usual tasks but can do more than previously imagined with AI applied. Especially with screens added to the refrigerator, induction range, and laundry machine, Bespoke appliances become a platform for entertainment, as well as an easy-to-access control hub for other connected Samsung appliances through SmartThings.



“Since the first introduction of BESPOKE in 2019, Samsung Electronics has presented to the market on how appliances can be customized to best fit each user’s home and lifestyle,” said JH Han. “Five years later, we now share our vision for AI in appliances with the products that expand the Bespoke legacy through enhanced connectivity and AI capabilities that will take the consumer experience to the next level.”





Bespoke AI Appliances Sync to Create New Experiences in Various Home Spaces



With built-in Wi-Fi, internal cameras, AI chips and compatibility with the SmartThings application, Samsung’s latest Bespoke AI appliances come with enhanced features and connectivity to lay the foundation for a truly smart home. Also, the new AI Home, a connected 7-inch LCD display that has been added to multiple products, provides intuitive, easy access and control over the whole connected ecosystem.



The AI Home includes 3D Map View, a feature that provides users with a full 3D view of the house, allowing them to easily locate all the appliances that are connected and control them. When users are cooking in the kitchen and feel that the temperature is too hot, for instance, they could turn on the air conditioner in other rooms through the AI Home on the induction range without leaving the pots and pans unattended. While doing laundry, they could also start the robot vacuum cleaner in the living room from the AI Home on the washing machine, without having to make the journey back and forth. Also, users can receive calls coming to their phones through the AI Home, allowing them to answer timely while also continuing the housework they were doing. Moreover, the AI Home not only makes housework easier, but more enjoyable as well. Users can play their favorite songs, watch videos on the Internet app, or refer to recipes on the screen while they are cooking.



Considering how people have mobile phones with them most of the time, Mobile Smart Connect is a new feature that pushes an alert to the phone when it is at close range with registered appliances. The pop-up notification includes quick control menu to execute key functions for the appliance directly from the phone, so users no longer have to search the house, looking for the actual remote control. This eliminates even the few steps and clicks that were required to access same features in the SmartThings application.



At the BESPOKE AI event, Samsung also showcases the new feature ‘Calm Onboarding’, which makes it easier for users to join Samsung’s connected life. It frees users from having to go through the hassle of product registration, as it directly registers products purchased under a Samsung account at Samsungon to the SmartThings app with the same account.



To provide assurance to users as they step into the era of hyper-connected home appliances driven by technological advancement, Samsung also highlighted its comprehensive Knox security platform that protects all user data located on the connected appliances. In fact, the 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™ became the first product in the industry to be verified to level ‘Diamond’ for its IoT security capabilities by UL Solutions, a leading global safety science company that evaluates hundreds of marketing claims each year. Other Family Hub models applying the same technology, and the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI have also achieved the same verification.





AI Expands Spectrum of Features to Samsung Home Appliances



The most distinctive difference between the three events, other than the location, is the product lineup unveiled during the respective press conferences, which reflects the actual appliances that will launch in each market.



The Seoul ‘BESPOKE AI’ event started off with the biggest lineup among the three locations with 14 new products including: the Bespoke French Door Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™+, Bespoke Infinite Induction Line, Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI, Bespoke Jet AI™, Bespoke Cube™ Air Infinite Line, the new 2024 4-Door refrigerator incorporating peltier technology and more.



The 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™ is the primary control center for all things food, connecting the refrigerator to other appliances in the home. The AI Family Hub™+, which is the large LCD screen in the front right panel of the refrigerator, is the key to intuitive AI experience, where users can view recommended recipes and play music and videos for kitchen entertainment. The 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™ comes with AI Vision Inside which uses an internal camera to identify 33 fresh food items that go in and out of the fridge. The recognized food items are listed and managed on the Family Hub™ display and can also be checked on the SmartThings app.



Another key product is the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI, a robot vacuum and mop cleaner with AI-enhanced features including intelligent AI Recognition. The intelligent AI Recognition performs in different ways. The AI Object Recognition uses the AI Deep Neural Network (DNN) model and camera to recognize various objects including humans, pets, and hard-to-see items like thin phone cables and rugs or mats. The AI Floor Detect senses the type of floor to clean, and when carpets are detected, the robot vacuum decides whether to lift up its mop or to go and leave the mop at its station to avoid contaminating the carpet with its wet mop. It also comes with the Clean Station Steam+ which brings a range of features for automatically maintaining the device, such as emptying the dust bag, refilling the water tank, washing and intensively steam cleaning the mop. The Clean Station Steam+ even sprays high-temperature steam onto the mop’s surface, reducing 99.99% of harmful bacteria.



As energy-saving is an important criteria in the European market, the Paris ‘BESPOKE AI’ event additionally introduced the new energy-efficient extra-wide fridge freezer and the washer lineup. The extra wide fridge freezer has received “A” grade according to European energy standards thanks to Samsung’s new AI Inverter Compressor. The new washer lineup includes various models from A-10%, A-20% and even an A-40% extra energy saving model. Especially, the A-40% extra energy-efficient model is equipped with Bubble Shot Technology, which saves water and cycle time by pumping up the water inside the drum and spraying it on to top of the clothes.



The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, presented at both Seoul and NYC events, is the All-in-One washer and dryer, providing the advantages of two separate appliances while freeing up valuable space. It comes with various AI features, such as remembering the periodic and seasonal needs of users and recommending the optimal cycle for the wash. With AI Opti Wash & Dry™, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ intelligently adjusts the washing and drying performance for each load and senses the weight of the laundry to dispense the appropriate amount of water and detergent. It also detects the fabric and monitors the level of soiling during a cycle. If necessary, it adds more detergent and varies the washing time. It then adjusts the drying process to suit the weight and fabric type of users’ laundry. After finishing the cycle, users can monitor how much energy and water were consumed through the report provided on the Smart Things App.



A unique appliance introduced only at the New York event held in Samsung 837 was the Bespoke Slide-in Range with AI Home. This product is a multi-functional induction range that also comes with various fun factors. It comes with an Internal Oven Camera that lets users see inside the oven from remote places, like on the TV from the living room, or even from outside the home through Smart Things on their mobile phones. With this, users can even get a short time-lapse video clip with the highlight of the cooking process that they can share on social media.



Furthermore, Samsung is showcasing its vision of implementing generative AI to home appliances within this year. Especially, Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant, will be a key in this. Generative AI will allow Bixby to go one step further from the current ability of being able to execute one order at a time, comprehending complex sentences and engage in natural conversations. First of all, it will be able to understand compound demands like “Turn on the air conditioner to Wind Free mode, and let me know how the weather is.” It can also retain context from previous interactions for continuity, so if the user instructs Bixby to turn off the air purifier and then add, “Oh, and the TV, too,” Bixby can assist both requests. Users will also be able to rely on Bixby to come up with solutions, simply saying “the living room feels humid”, and ask “what should I do with all the potatoes I bought yesterday?” Bixby will interpret these multi-layered tasks and respond naturally to users’ prompts.







