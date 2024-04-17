LogRhythm’s RhythmWorld Europe Cybersecurity Summit Returns to Share Strategies for Cyber Resilience and Mitigating Future Threats

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The free-to-register event brings together cybersecurity leaders to discuss navigating ransomware, the cybersecurity talent gap, advantages of automation and more



London, UK, 16 April 2024 – LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights, is holding its revamped cybersecurity summit, RhythmWorld Europe, to elevate cybersecurity collaboration. RhythmWorld Europe will bring together industry experts and professionals to share key knowledge to overcome the most pertinent modern threats. The summit returns for a second year following its successful European launch in 2023 and will take place on 30th April 2024 at CodeNode, London.



RhythmWorld Europe attendees benefit from industry best practice advice, interactive sessions, and peer-to-peer learning experiences to effectively mitigate threats and strengthen their cybersecurity postures. The summit will offer expert insight into the latest cybersecurity trends and the tools needed to bolster organizations’ security operations center (SOC) capabilities.



“Cyberthreats are becoming more sophisticated, driven by the rise of generative AI. During this challenging time for the cybersecurity community, RhythmWorld Europe provides a much-needed collaborative experience to overcome some of the biggest threats the sector has ever faced,” said Andrew Hollister, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at LogRhythm. “The importance of sharing and combining insights from industry peers is huge as we focus on building greater resilience for organizations of all sizes. RhythmWorld is approaching its 9th consecutive year in the US, and we are excited to replicate this success in Europe as we strengthen our commitment to innovation. I look forward to speaking at the summit for the second year.”



In addition to Andrew Hollister, summit speakers include Kev Eley, Vice President of Sales for UKI & Europe at LogRhythm and renowned cybersecurity expert, Geoff White. Geoff is an established author, speaker, and investigative journalist. His work has been featured by Penguin, the BBC, Audible, Sky News, The Sunday Times and many more.



RhythmWorld Europe discussions include:



• “How Hackers Are Revealing Their Tactics, and What Defenders Can Learn”, with Geoff White, Author and Investigative Journalist



• “The Criticality of SIEM in a Multi-Polar World”, with Andrew Hollister, CISO at LogRhythm



• “Please Mind the ‘Talent’ Gap”, led by Kev Eley VP of Sales UKI & Europe at LogRhythm, featuring Pat Ryan, Director and Founder at Cyber Girls First and Annabel Berry, Founder of The Lamplight and Director of Ladies Hacking Society



• “Automate to Accelerate with SOAR”, led by Robin Vann, CEO at MXDR



• “Case Study: Defeating Ransomware”, led by Thomas Moore, Head of Managed Services at Sapphire



LogRhythm also welcomes Gold Sponsors, AttackIQ, Gigamon, Infinigate, and LRQA Nettitude, and Happy Hour Sponsor, Novacoast.



“Cybersecurity is an ongoing challenge that constantly needs to be addressed. With this in mind, we are focused on creating local platforms for the industry to come together to tackle the ever-evolving threat landscape,” said Kev Eley VP of Sales for UKI & Europe, at LogRhythm. “RhythmWorld Europe provides an invaluable opportunity for attendees to network and build relationships with other security professionals to achieve a robust security future. It is an exciting time for cybersecurity growth as we empower more security professionals to effectively detect and neutralize threats.”



LogRhythm is committed to delivering the latest cybersecurity enhancements to customers, as demonstrated through its recent 8th quarterly update. Consistent innovation and expansion to the LogRhythm product suite provide security teams with up-to-date solutions that protect against the most complex cyberthreats.



About LogRhythm



LogRhythm helps security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights. From connecting the dots across diverse log and threat intelligence sources to using sophisticated machine learning that spots suspicious anomalies in network traffic and user behavior, LogRhythm accurately pinpoints cyberthreats and empowers professionals to respond with speed and efficiency.



With cloud-native and self-hosted deployment flexibility, out-of-the-box integrations, and advisory services, LogRhythm makes it easy to realize value quickly and adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together, LogRhythm and our customers confidently monitor, detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks. Learn more at logrhythm.com.









