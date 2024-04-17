interTouch Appoints Moustafa Fawzi as Vice President of Sales and General Manager, EMEA and India

(MENAFN- In2 Consulting) Dubai, 16 April 2024: interTouch, the leading provider of cloud-based Internet and guest-facing technologies to the global hospitality industry, has announced the appointment of Moustafa Fawzi as Vice President of Sales and General Manager, EMEA and India. In this role, Mr. Fawzi will be responsible for supporting the company’s growth and business strategy in the regions, reporting to Ernest Teng, Managing Director of interTouch.



“We have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our company’s growth, especially in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India. As such, we are delighted to welcome Moustafa to our team at this pivotal time for interTouch,” said Ernest Teng, Managing Director of interTouch. “Moustafa brings a wealth of industry, customer, regional, management and technical expertise – a rare combination that makes him exceptionally qualified to lead our expansion in these regions.”



Mr. Fawzi re-joins interTouch after 12 years of gaining experience with top global hospitality brands within companies such as Airangel, Acentic Hospitality Technology, Hoist Group, Swisscom Hospitality Services, and Nevotek. He is an accomplished and respected industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in hospitality, SaaS, IT/telecommunications, and financial services, and interTouch is happy to welcome Mr Fawzi back. “I'm excited to re-join interTouch and eager to utilise my skills and experience to enhance our collective success,” said Moustafa Fawzi. “I'm grateful to Ernest and his team for their trust in me to lead the region. I look forward to reconnecting with customers, partners, and colleagues as we continue our growth and expansion across the regions.”





