Don’t miss out on Zara Larsson’s mega-performance at Global Village

UAE, Dubai, April 15, 2024 – Global Village is inviting guests to witness a once-in-a-lifetime performance by globally renowned pop sensation, Zara Larsson on April 18, 2024.

Global Village had recently announced that award-winning DJ and radio personality, Dany Neville, will be opening the show for the Swedish star, starting from 8:30 PM.

The night promises a dynamic performance by the international pop sensation with songs like "Lush Life" and "Never Forget You".

Don’t miss out on the last concert of the season. Entry to the concert is included in the purchase of Global Village tickets online and at the ticketing counters.





