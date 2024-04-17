Dubai Parks™ and Resorts launches new enhanced website for seamless guest experience

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 16 April 2024: Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination, has launched its new website with a focus on enhancing the customer experience.



With a unique, streamlined, easy-to-use interface, guests can effortlessly navigate the website to discover the various attractions, accommodations, and dining options available at the destination.



Recognizing the increasing use of mobile devices for planning and bookings, the website is fully optimized for smartphone, tablet and desktop access to ensure a seamless and responsive experience.



The new simplified booking journey makes it easier for guests to plan their visit and purchase tickets with just a few clicks at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, home to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel, LAPITA™ Hotel, Autograph Collection, RIVERLAND™ Dubai, and the upcoming Real Madrid World theme park.



The launch of the new website aligns with the park’s commitment to enhancing guest experience and reflects Dubai Parks™ and Resorts’ dedication to innovation and customer service excellence.





