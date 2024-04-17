Godrej & Boyce contributes to one of the world’s largest commercial-scale green hydrogen production facility

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th April 2024: Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Process Equipment, has contributed to the green hydrogen space with the dispatch of heat exchangers to a Green Hydrogen project in the Middle East. The project is one of the largest commercial-scale green hydrogen production facilities in the world. The business is geared to double its market share in the Middle East by 2027.

The heat exchangers supplied will facilitate heat transfer across various stages of the production process, supporting the transition to sustainable energy systems. These equipment are designed to meet the demanding requirements of the plant, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. Of the 08 heat exchangers supplied, the heaviest two equipment exceed 300 metric tonnes in weight and can handle large volumes of fluids, essential for the scale.

Hussain Shariyarr, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Process Equipment said, “The global shift towards sustainable energy sources has fueled remarkable growth in renewables, especially in green hydrogen. Mega-hydrogen projects like these lead the change, pioneering innovation in carbon reduction and clean energy adoption. Our readiness and contribution to Green and Blue Hydrogen projects enable us to take forth the industry's commitment to developing advanced technologies and solutions for sustainable energy production. We look forward to participating in many more Indian and global Hydrogen, Green Ammonia and Green Methanol projects to further the green energy revolution.”

The business has invested around Rs 300 Crore for the enhancement of its world-class manufacturing facility in Dahej, Gujarat for delivery of specialized and large equipment especially in the Hydrogen, Clean Energy and Power sectors.





