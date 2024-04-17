Analysts bullish on power sector stocks as the Ministry of Power extends Sec 11 deadline till October 15, 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th April, 2024: Power Sector stocks - Tata Power, Torrent Power and NTPC have touched all-time today. The sector has been under investors’ radar in the last financial year on the back of strong energy demand and robust investment by public and private sector companies in expanding their generation capacity. With Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expecting extreme heat until June and the government anticipating power demand to peak between 256-260 GW this summer, almost ~7% more than the peak power demand of 243 GW in September 2023, analysts have turned bullish on the power sector stocks.



The Ministry of Power has announced an extension of the deadline for imported coal-based power plants to operate at full capacity until October 15, compared to the previous deadline of June 30. This update was provided in an official notification released on Friday. Notably, the prices of imported coal are considerably higher than those of domestic coal, resulting in increased tariffs. However, operating under Section 11 allows for the variable cost to be passed through, providing relief to power-plant operators.



Building on the momentum of last year, power sector stocks have outperformed broader indices in the current calendar year as well. However, analysts are still bullish on the sector stocks as energy demand and investment in expanding the capacity – renewable as well as conventional. Torrent Power, BHEL and Tata Power are top three gainers in the current year, rising 70%, 33% and 31% respectively.



“A continuation of electricity demand growth at ~6%+ levels over the next few years, is the fulcrum which supports the roadmap and positive outlook of power capacity addition – both green, and even grey till on-demand/load following green power begins displacing greenfield thermal projects on economics,” said a recent Axis Capital report on the sector. Axis Capital’s top picks include Tata Power, NTPC, CESC and JSW; while it has a sell on Torrent Power, Power Grid and IEX.



Apart from Axis Capital JM Financial is also positive on power sector stocks. “Given the focus of all Indian utilities on enhancing their RE portfolio with storage, we are aligned with their strategic objectives and optimistic about their earnings trajectory,” says JM Financial’ s recent report. JM Financial has a ‘Buy’ rating on Tata Power, NTPC, Power Grid, Coal India, JSW Energy, NHPC, Suzlon and BHEL; while ‘Hold’ rating on CESC and ‘Sell’ rating on SJVN and Torrent Power.







