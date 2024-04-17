Axis Bank expands its omni-channel shopping segment through its Credit Card partnership with Shoppers Stop

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, Apr 16th, 2024: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, and Shoppers Stop, one of India’s leading premium fashion, beauty and gifting omnichannel destinations, announced the launch of their co-branded Credit Card – the Axis Bank Shoppers Stop Credit Card. This partnership will offer an enriched shopping experience to cardholders for both the online and offline experiences.



Axis Bank Shoppers Stop Credit Card marks the extension of Axis Bank’s credit card portfolio into the omnichannel shopping space. This collaboration will leverage Axis Bank’s innovative financial solutions, wide-spread branch network and geographical outreach across the country and Shoppers Stop’s strong network and its 9.8 million First Citizens Club member base.

The power-packed co-branded credit card offers industry-best benefits and features ranging from welcome benefits to accelerated rewards on shopping, coupled with the convenience of fuel surcharge waivers, delightful dining privileges and many more.



Customers can enjoy a host of exciting rewards such as:

• Complimentary ‘Shoppers Stop First Citizen Club Golden Glow’ membership for the cardholders

• Accelerated benefits – up to 20 First Citizen points on spends at Shoppers Stop

• Never expiring First Citizen Points

• Dining Delights with Eazy Diner (cardholders are eligible for a 15% instant discount on EazyDiner up to INR 500 per month for a minimum transaction value of INR 2500)

• Exclusive offers through Grab deals

• 1% fuel surcharge waiver on all fuel transactions between INR 400 to INR 5000, with a max cap of INR.400 on wavier in the statement month



To read more about the features of this card; please click:





This co-branded card was unveiled at an event in Shoppers Stop Malad store in Mumbai, led by Arjun Chowdhry, Group Executive – Retail Assets, Payments & Affluent Banking, Axis Bank and Karunakaran M, Customer Care Associate and Chief Financial Officer, Shoppers Stop.

Speaking at the launch, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head- Cards & Payments, Axis Bank said, “At Axis Bank, we have a full suite credit cards portfolio, and we are constantly innovating to offer smart and unique product propositions. We continue to build on our partnerships led model to tap into newer customer segments and cater to their evolving needs. In this endeavour, we are delighted to partner with Shoppers Stop, a brand that shares our values and focus on customer experience. This partnership will give Axis Bank an opportunity to further tap into the burgeoning retail consumer segment and offer best-in-class payment propositions services.”



Commenting on the launch, Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, Executive Director and CEO, of Shoppers Stop said, “At Shoppers Stop we strongly believe in making every shopping trip a joyful experience. Providing customers an unparalleled shopping experience is at the heart of what we do at Shoppers Stop. Rewards are an integral part of delivering great shopping experience. This partnership with Axis bank, represents a union of two industry leaders, who share the same values of integrity, innovation and customer centricity. With this collaboration, we aim to redefine the shopping experience, by offering our valued customers a seamless blend of exclusive rewards, privileges and banking services. We are confident that this partnership will help elevate the shopping experience by making it more rewarding.”







MENAFN17042024005232011781ID1108103914