Montra Electric Tie-Up with Bike Bazaar for Electric Three Wheelers Financing

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th April, 2024: Montra Electric, the EV Brand from 123 years legacy Murugappa Group joined hands with Bike Bazaar to enter into a strategic vehicle financing arrangement for its customers. This collaboration will empower Montra Electric to assist customers more effectively, streamlining the process of acquiring a Montra Electric Super Auto by offering loans with lower interest rates and longer tenure.



Under this arrangement, Bike Bazaar will offer complete financial solutions to Montra Electric's customers, aiming to meet their needs by providing vehicle loans for Electric Three Wheelers. These loans will come with convenient monthly repayment plans tailored to suit the customers' preferences.



Commenting on the arrangement, Mr. Roy Kurian, Business Head, Montra Electric 3W Division said, “With the combined strength of Bike Bazaar and Montra Electric, our dealers will now have financing solutions to suit their needs. As India embraces greener mobility, we are dedicated to easing our customers' transition to sustainability. With lower interest rates and extended loan terms for Super Auto ownership, we aim to not only alleviate financial burdens but also promote environmentally responsible practices.”



Speaking on the partnership, Mr Karunakaran V, Co-Founder & Jt Managing Director, Bike Bazaar said, "We at Bike Bazaar are immensely proud and honoured to partner with Montra Electric in their endeavor to promote clean energy through electric vehicles. Being committed to making a positive impact in the ESG domain, we align closely with Montra Electric's vision for a sustainable world. We are confident that our collaboration will set new benchmarks in the three-wheeler industry and advance the cause of clean energy adoption in India.



Also present at the occasion was Mr. Raghava Rao, National Sales & Service Head- 3Ws, Montra Electric.

The goal of partnering with Bike Bazaar is to provide customers with simplified financing choices, a smoother customer journey, and quick assistance.

Montra Electric is revolutionizing Last-Mile Transportation with it’s passenger Three Wheeler, Super Auto. Featuring a best-in-class 10 kWh battery pack, it offers an impressive range of 203km (ARAI Certified), industry-leading peak torque of 60 Nm, and a top speed of 55kmph. The vehicle introduces industry-first multi-drive modes for enhanced fuel efficiency and a Park Assist Mode for seamless maneuvering in city traffic.







